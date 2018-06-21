FIFA World Cup 2018 Breaks 1954 Record of Goalless Draws

On Wednesday, Spain beat Iran 1-0, with forward Diego Costa getting the only goal of the game in 54th minute. Uruguay won 1-0 against Saudi Arabia, securing their seed to the round of 16 alongside Russia. The two teams will face each other in the third and final game of the group stage on Monday in Samara.
Russia's squad won their opening two matches at the tournament beating Egypt 3-1 and thrashing Saudi Arabia 5-0 to book their place in the latter stages of the competition for the first time since the break-up of the Soviet Union.
Meanwhile, one of the tournament's strongest teams Argentina held to a 1-1 draw by Iceland, with Messi failing to score from the penalty spot in their first match of the tournament.
At least one goal has been scored in every game of the tournament so far.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup Finals kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.
