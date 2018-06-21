FIFA World Cup 2018 Breaks 1954 Record of Goalless Draws

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - No goalless draws have been registered in the first 20 matches of the World Cup for the first time since 1954.

On Wednesday, Spain beat Iran 1-0, with forward Diego Costa getting the only goal of the game in 54th minute. Uruguay won 1-0 against Saudi Arabia, securing their seed to the round of 16 alongside Russia. The two teams will face each other in the third and final game of the group stage on Monday in Samara.

Russia's squad won their opening two matches at the tournament beating Egypt 3-1 and thrashing Saudi Arabia 5-0 to book their place in the latter stages of the competition for the first time since the break-up of the Soviet Union.

© REUTERS / Marko Djurica Soccer Football - World Cup - Group E - Brazil vs Switzerland - Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don, Russia - June 17, 2018 Switzerland's Steven Zuber scores their first goal

© Sputnik / Alexej Filippow World Cup Organizers Suggest Russia's Squad Likely Make It Through Round of 16

Spain secured a narrow 1-0 win over Iran on Wednesday in Kazan, which together with the 3-3 draw with Portugal, gives them four points from two games and means they are level with their Iberian neighbors at the top of Group B.

Meanwhile, one of the tournament's strongest teams Argentina held to a 1-1 draw by Iceland, with Messi failing to score from the penalty spot in their first match of the tournament.

© REUTERS / Albert Gea Soccer Football - World Cup - Group D - Argentina vs Iceland - Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia - June 16, 2018 Argentina's Lionel Messi in action

At least one goal has been scored in every game of the tournament so far.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup Finals kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.