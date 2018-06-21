'I Might Not Be Celebrating Any Goals': England Head Coach Dislocates Shoulder

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - England head coach Gareth Southgate dislocated his right shoulder while running near England's base camp in Repino, just outside St. Petersburg, during a scheduled day off from training.

"I might not be celebrating any goals as athletically in future! The doc has made it clear that punching the air is not an option… We are lucky we have a top-class medical team around us, so it was fine. I had brilliant help from them, and I am just sorry that I managed to ruin their day off. It is better this is me than one of the players," the head coach was quoted as saying by the English Football Association on its official website.

© AP Photo / Alastair Grant England Defeats Tunisia 2-1 in Teams' First 2018 FIFA WC Match (VIDEO)

England defeated Tunisia 2-1 thanks to a brace from captain Harry Kane in their first Group G match on Monday. In the other Group match Belgium outclassed Panama 3-0. England currently sits second in Group G behind Belgium.

The Three Lions will next face Panama before wrapping up their group campaign against Belgium.

Meanwhile, match between Tunisia and England has become the most viewed TV event of the year in the United Kingdom, BBC reported on Tuesday.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup Finals kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches set to be played in 11 cities across Russia.