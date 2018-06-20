Riding Unicorns: England Heroes Recover From World Cup Opener in Swimming Pool

What may at first seem a bizarre training session actually is the English squad recovering from their dramatic World Cup opener in a swimming pool. The photos instantly went viral, provoking an avalanche of reactions on social media.

After Monday's last-gasp 2-1 win against Tunisia, the English players had a recovery day in Repino, a Russian village serving as their base for the group stage. The team is now getting ready for the next Group G clash with Panama, with the preparations involving a bit of basketball and gym workouts.

The highlight of England's recovery day, however, was a spectacular race in the swimming pool, which saw Jesse Lingard, Jordan Pickford, Harry Maguire and Kieran Trippier ride inflatable unicorns.

The unusual photo session has given rise to many laughs and smiles on the Internet, with users praising England's great team spirit.

'Three unicorns on a shirt, Jules Remet still gleaming, Thirty years of hurt' 😂



Work hard, play hard. The togetherness in this England team is the best it's been for a long, long time! 👏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/2X8fBDatyC — SPORTbible (@sportbible) 20 июня 2018 г.

Imagine England actually win the World Cup, and the secret all along was racing inflatable unicorns in training… #WC18 pic.twitter.com/h2PgBQnooY — Michael (@michaelquig) 20 июня 2018 г.

This is what I love about this @England team & Southgate and his staff must take so much credit. Racing unicorns 🦄😂 #recovery https://t.co/05niOqB5SS — Luke Sheekey (@LukeSheekey) 19 июня 2018 г.

Respect to this………. Gareth again letting the team bond and have a laugh. Yes job to do but chilled togetherness is important ⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿😁 #Eng #ThreeLions — Ash Durham (@mashd09) 19 июня 2018 г.

Some netizens, however, have been more critical of England's new relaxation method.

Nothing serves as a crushing indictment of the lameness of international football more than a photo of England players riding inflatable unicorns. pic.twitter.com/9qEwOuaf0w — Girl Who Likes Balls (@CFCgwlb) 20 июня 2018 г.

And this is why england will never win big tournament — Francesco Broccoli (@Rocco1988) 20 июня 2018 г.

England players are so sure football is coming home that they're not even arsed. Just racing unicorns in the pool. No biggie. pic.twitter.com/AiVvX2jC4r — Ben Nagle (@bennagle17) 19 июня 2018 г.

Others have gone even further to compare the unicorns with England's chances in Russia.

Much like unicorns, England's chances of winning the World Cup don't exist either. — Joe 🌵 (@ultracheese29) 19 июня 2018 г.