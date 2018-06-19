Register
World Cup 2018 Russia
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - Spain Squad Official Team Photo - Madrid, Spain - June 5, 2018 The Spain squad pose for a team photo

Pedro Sanchez Hopes Spain Wins FIFA World Cup

© REUTERS / Susana Vera
World Cup 2018 Russia
MADRID (Sputnik) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told Spanish media Tuesday that he hoped Spain would win the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

"God grant that Spain become world champions. It would be a gift for the Spanish people on the eve of the holidays," Sanchez said in an interview to state TV-channel TVE.

Portugal and Spain's flags wave at the balconies of a narrow street of Lisbon's Mouraria neighborhood (File)
© AP Photo / Francisco Seco
Situation Outside Stadium Ahead of Portugal-Spain World Cup Match
This was the first interview after his appointment, Spain and Portugal played out an entertaining 3-3 draw at Sochi's Fisht Stadium on Friday, with Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick. Diego Costa recorded a brace for Spain, while Nacho also scored with an early contender for goal of the tournament. Spain is to face Iran on Wednesday and Morocco on June 25.

Earlier, Spain defender Gerard Pique said that it was important for their team to show that the sacking of their former head coach Julen Lopetegui has not had any lingering effects on the squad.

"The win was important but the main thing was to show everyone that we can play well following [Julen] Lopetegui's departure. The game was difficult but we played as a team and scored three goals. It is important not to lose concentration now… But the draw didn't suit either us or Portugal," Pique added.

