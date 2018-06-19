Pedro Sanchez Hopes Spain Wins FIFA World Cup

"God grant that Spain become world champions. It would be a gift for the Spanish people on the eve of the holidays," Sanchez said in an interview to state TV-channel TVE.

This was the first interview after his appointment, Spain and Portugal played out an entertaining 3-3 draw at Sochi's Fisht Stadium on Friday, with Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick. Diego Costa recorded a brace for Spain, while Nacho also scored with an early contender for goal of the tournament. Spain is to face Iran on Wednesday and Morocco on June 25.

Earlier, Spain defender Gerard Pique said that it was important for their team to show that the sacking of their former head coach Julen Lopetegui has not had any lingering effects on the squad.

"The win was important but the main thing was to show everyone that we can play well following [Julen] Lopetegui's departure. The game was difficult but we played as a team and scored three goals. It is important not to lose concentration now… But the draw didn't suit either us or Portugal," Pique added.