Brazil's Neymar Reportedly Jeers at Messi Prior to Own World Cup Blunder

Although Lionel Messi proved perfectly successful at La Liga, leading his team to a much-desired triumph last term, during the clash against Iceland, Barcelona's star infamously missed the rival's penalty, thus dooming the match to a draw.

According to The Express, Brazilian superstar Neymar was quick to pick up on Lionel Messi’s mistake, before he himself failed to sparkle in his team’s struggle with Switzerland on Sunday evening. Spanish media outlet Don Balon suggests that the Paris Saint-Germain forward mocked Lionel Messi for his misfortune less than a day before his own outing.

Just recently, however, Neymar was heard singing praises to Ronaldo and Messi, referring in romantic terms to the stars' unrivalled superiority in the football world:

"The two who are above all others right now are Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi," he told Brazilian YouTube channel Desimpedidos.

"For all modesty, today I am the best player in the world — because they are from another planet."

Twitter users' views essentially echoed his opinion, with many condemning him for selfishness and totally unjustified vanity:

Neymar will always be half the player that Ronaldo and Messi were at his age. Simple as that. — Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17) 18 июня 2018 г.

Neymar is nothing but total hype. A meaningless dribbler, social media addict and won trophies in Barcelona cuz of Messi



He is nothing but the new age Robinho — Lot of showboating but no end result — Manchester United (@Judasisno1) 18 июня 2018 г.

Neymar previously said that after all, the competition is not about proving to be the best player, but centered around compelling one's national team to World Cup glory.

"I don't want to be the best player in the world, I want to win the World Cup," he summed up.

"Winning the trophy would make myself, my family and my country so happy."

Both Argentina-Iceland, and Switzerland-Brazil clashes ended in a draw on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Brazil will next play against Costa Rica on Friday in St. Petersburg, whereas Argentina faces Croatia on Tuesday, June 26, also in Russia's northern capital.