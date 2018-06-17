FC Barcelona players talked about the Russian national team's Thursday's blowout against Saudi Arabia at the opening of the World Cup, with some coming to the conclusion that CSKA Moscow midfielder Aleksandr Golovin may just become a perfect substitute for midfielder Sergio Busquets.

According to Spanish football magazine Don Balon, Barcelona players used WhatsApp to discuss Golovin's spectacular performance on Thursday, which included two assists and an amazing free-kick goal at the end of the game.

In addition to Barcelona, Juventus, AS Monaco and Manchester United have expressed interest in the magic-heeled midfielder. Golovin commented on the rumored interest by saying that he was "completely neutral," adding that "any player can be sent to any club."

Last season, the 22-year-old took part in 27 Russian Premier League matches, where he racked up 5 goals and 3 assists.

Russia defeated Saudi Arabia 5-0 in its opening match. Russia will now face off against Group A rival Egypt on Tuesday.