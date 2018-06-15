Suarez 'Best Actor', B-Day Boy Salah Benched: Twitter Abuzz After Uruguay's Win

Uruguay’s dramatic late 1-0 win over Egypt in Group A hasn’t gone unnoticed on Twitter, with users sharing a wealth of memes, on the one hand, and heartfelt words, on the other, regarding Egypt’s Mohamed Salah sitting out today's game.

There were naturally those who praised the Egyptians:

Salah has definitely earned it though no doubt about it, amazing this season. — Brazil Football 🇧🇷 (@BrazilEdition) 15 июня 2018 г.

#EGYURU I know how you feel Mo Salah.

But Egypt proved they belong in this tournament so it's not the end. pic.twitter.com/s76XZMLW1r — Lily Pearls🌹🌷🌹 (@sebati_trudy) 15 июня 2018 г.

Many users recalled the wonderful performance of the national team’s goalkeeper:

Its not the end the Egypt played amazingly, and the goalkeeper was amaazing the whole time no matter what — alaa saleh 😍 (@adoomyalaa) 15 июня 2018 г.

Others discussed Egypt’s baffling decision to bench its best player, Salah, who despite having been injured in the Champions League final in late May, was still considered available for the match.

They played well. They only lacked the Salah effect — Terry Fabulous (@terryndoro) 15 июня 2018 г.

According to Egypt head coach, Hector Cuper, Egypt's star striker Mohamed Salah was left on the bench for Friday’s match to ensure that he plays against Russia in their next match, scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

In the meantime, Luis Suarez has been condemned by football enthusiasts after the striker attempted to get Egypt’s Ahmed Hegazi sent off in the final minute of the match. Twitter users notably emphasized the striker’s failure to make a stellar start to the 2018 competition, by posting an array of memes:

Suarez has always been a douche. Great talent but a douche. — Dean Ryan Lake (@DeanRLake) 15 июня 2018 г.

#EGYURU

2 mins of silence for those

who took Suárez in their fantasy team. pic.twitter.com/MGGMMNReRG — ASIF (@AS_IFyouKnowMe) 15 июня 2018 г.

There are, however, those who stood up in Suarez’ defense:

People are over reacting the man has one bad game give him a break ya acting like it’s the only game he’s gonna play this whole tournament….. — Wilber (@wario158) 15 июня 2018 г.