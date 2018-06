Playboy Models Star in Erotic Shoot at Russian FC Stadium (PHOTOS)

Playboy Russia has carried out a special project ahead of the major FIFA championship, presenting its own 11-strong female team.

Scantily clad beauties posed in Spartak’s Open Arena stadium, both on the field and in the fan zone, flaunting their curves barely hidden under random football uniforms.

During the cheeky photo shoot, some ladies sat on fan benches, while others stood suggestively, clinging to goalposts. Some of the models even performed acrobatic stunts.

The photographs have been published in the June issue of Playboy Russia.

The internationally anticipated 2018 World Cup is due to kick off on June 14 with a game between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Matches are scheduled to be played up till July 15 at 12 stadiums across 11 cities, namely Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg and Sochi. Besides Saudi Arabia, Russia is set to compete with Egypt and Uruguay in the same group. Sputnik, which is among Russia’s major news agencies, will set up and operate regional press centers to offer its global audience full coverage of the World Cup.

Over 2.5 million World Cup tickets have been purchased since sales kicked off in September 2017. Any outstanding tickets will be available on the FIFA website until July 15.