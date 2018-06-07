FIFA President Confident in Proper Security Measures at 2018 World Cup Finals

Gianni Infantino, president of football’s ruling body FIFA, said Wednesday he was not concerned about security or discrimination at the upcoming World Cup Finals in Russia.

"I wouldn't say that we are concerned about discrimination, human rights and security but we take them very seriously," he said, as quoted by Sky Sports News.

Infantino promised appropriate measures in preparation for the games and threatened with "serious consequences" for those who discriminate against players. This includes allowing referees to stop, suspend or abandon a match. A monitoring system will be in place and violations will be punished with "immediate sanctions," he said.

Russia’s first-ever FIFA World Cup Finals tournament will be held from June 14 to July 15 at 12 arenas in 11 cities across the country, including Moscow and St. Petersburg.

© REUTERS / John Sibley FSB: Conf Cup 2017 Example of Successful Russia-EU Security Partnership

Meanwhile, First Deputy Head of the Russian Interior Ministry's department for security of major international and mass sports events Anton Gusev said on Wednesday that a center for cooperation between international security services has opened in Russia ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup Finals.

"We have established a center for international cooperation that has already started working. As of today a total of 105 representatives of 48 special services and law enforcement agencies from 30 countries have confirmed their participation," Gusev said at a press conference on the World Cup security.

According to the official, cooperation between special services of different countries is a standard practice.

