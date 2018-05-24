Kremlin Says 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia to Be Organized at Highest Level

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia will be organized at the highest level, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"It will be a high-day for world football… And this will be the best football world cup ever organized on Earth," Peskov told Russia's NTV broadcaster on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Russia will host its first-ever FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15. The matches will take place in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg, and Sochi.