Russian Hotels Fined $146,000 for Overpricing Ahead of FIFA World Cup - Watchdog

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian hotels have been fined over 9 million rubles ($146,000) for overpricing ahead of the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup, Russian federal health and epidemic watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Thursday.

"The total amount of administrative fines… amounted to over 9 million rubles. As of now, 34 court decisions were taken in favor of Rospotrebnadzor," the watchdog said in a statement.

Rospotrebnadzor said it had registered 738 cases of overpricing by hotels.

Russia will host its first-ever FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15. The matches will take place in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg, and Sochi.