Several Thousands of Journalists to Cover 2018 FIFA World Cup Finals in Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Media representatives from almost 30 countries — from Argentina and Brazil to China and Japan — will be covering World Cup Finals-related events during the month-long championship. Based on the number of requests, the most enthusiastic Russian journalists are from Moscow, Rostov-on-Don, Kazan, St. Petersburg, Sochi and Saransk.

Meanwhile, the number of accreditation requests for the press centers in each of the 11 World Cup Finals host cities has almost tripled, with more than 5,000 Russian and foreign media representatives having applied so far, the Rossiya Segodya International Information Agency’s press service said Thursday.

Rossiya Segodnya, Russia’s largest news agency, is the official operator of the regional multimedia press centers for Russian and foreign media. The much-anticipated football tournament will be held in 11 Russian cities from June 14 to July 15.

During this time, city press centers will assist journalists in covering cultural and sports-related events unfolding in each host region and city. The news agency opened similar press centers for non-accredited journalists during the 2017 Confederations Cup and 2014 Sochi Olympics.

The Rossiya Segodnya team will offer accredited journalists an eventful business program, which will include press conferences and briefings with top officials in the host regions and cities, travel industry leaders, and celebrities. Journalists will have access to fully equipped workplaces, free Wi-Fi and lockers, as well as be able to follow all matches.

Moreover, each press center will organize presentations of their respective host region and offer an extensive sightseeing program for media.

To access the press centers, journalists need to apply for accreditation at https://footballcitymediacenter.ru The deadline for the application is May 30.

