Register
15:52 GMT +318 May 2018
BREAKING:
World Cup 2018 Russia
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus vs Sampdoria - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - April 15, 2018 Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon gestures to the fans at the end of the match

Gigi Buffon: 'Role of Goalkeeper Undeservedly Remains in Shadows'

© REUTERS / Massimo Pinca
World Cup 2018 Russia
Get short URL
0 10

The legendary goalkeeper in an interview with Sputnik spoke about his career as a goalie and revealed who he will be supporting at the upcoming World Cup in Russia.

The role of the goalkeeper undeservedly remains in the shadows; while the position of the forward has always had more weight, goalkeeper from the Turin football club Juventus, Gianluigi Buffon, said.

On Thursday, the legendary goalie, who spent 17 years at Juventus, announced that he would be leaving the team at the end of the season. He will take the field for his last match on Saturday against Verona.

Sputnik: Who will you be supporting at the upcoming World Cup in Russia, given that the world championship will be held without the Italians?

Buffon: It will be a special World Cup for me and for all Italians. For the first time in my career, I will not be a participant, but a spectator. I will not root for any particular team, but I will closely follow all the matches to learn something new and not miss the rise of new football stars.

READ MORE: Thousands of Austrian Fans Expected in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod for World Cup

Sputnik: Don’t you think it is unfair that the goalkeepers in the football Hall of Fame are clearly deprived of attention? For example, we would very much like to see your name next to Lev Yashin in this list.

Buffon: It would be great. Yes, I think the position of the "number one” is undeservedly left in the shadows. Of course, in the eyes of the audience, especially the boys, the scorer looks much cooler.

We cannot close our eyes to the fact that the goal is the central event of a football match; this is around what everything else spins. It is a reward for the game and a pledge of victory. 

In this sense, the striker's figure carries more weight than the goalkeeper. Nevertheless, I am proud to be a goalkeeper, and would not agree to be someone else in the team.

READ MORE: Putin to Attend Opening Match of 2018 FIFA World Cup — Kremlin

Sputnik: Are the Belarusian tanks [the game World of Tanks was created in Belarus] popular in Italy? And did you try to play with one of your teammates?

Buffon: I was pleased to receive an offer from such a famous brand, known not only in Italy, but all over the world. Unfortunately, I do not have time to play with the guys from my team now. Just because at the end of the season we never have time, but if there is a free minute, I can totally play World of Tanks.

In early May, Buffon presented the Italian branch of tanks in the popular computer game created in Belarus.

Buffon has played for Juventus since 2001. He has won the Italian championship  nine times, the Italian Cup five times, the Italian Super Cup six times, earned one UEFA Cup and played in the Champions League final three times. 

He was also recognized as the best European football player for the 2002-03 season according to UEFA.

Together with the Italian team, Buffon won the World Cup in 2006, and finished second in the 2012 UEFA European Championship. The keeper holds the title among European players for the number of appearances made for the national team as Buffon has 175 matches (caps) under his belt.

Related:

Daesh Threatens 2018 FIFA World Cup With Pics of Beheaded Messi – Reports
Soros-Backed HRW 'Trying to Make Russia Look Bad' Ahead of World Cup - Lawmaker
'Huge Problems': Expert Explains What to Expect From Hosting World Cup in Qatar
Putin Invites EAEU Leaders to Attend 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia
How Will England Fare in the World Cup? - And a Premier League Review
Tags:
goalkeeper, World Cup 2018, interview, football, Juventus, Gianluigi Buffon, Italy
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse