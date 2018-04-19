Possible Boycott of 2018 World Cup Over Skripal Case Nonsensical - Belgian FM

"It does not make much sense to go in that direction," Reynders said told the RTBF broadcaster, asked whether Belgium should boycott the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
The diplomat stressed that sports had to be separated from the Skripal case since events like the World Cup were also "an opportunity to hold a number of meetings and to get your message heard."
"To visit [Russia] and to not discuss anything would be dramatic," the Belgian foreign minister added.
Former FIFA President Joseph Blatter said in March that he did not support the boycott of 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and urged for the championship to commence "in peace and for peace."
READ MORE: Eldest Volunteer Helping With 2018 FIFA in Russia Turning 86 — Volunteer Center
In early March, the United Kingdom accused Russia of being involved in the attack on former Russian spy Skripal and his daughter Yulia with the A234 nerve agent in the UK city of Salisbury.
On March 14, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that neither UK ministers nor members of the royal family would attend this year's World Cup. The governments of Poland and Iceland have also announced that their top officials would not be present at the competitions.
Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15. The matches will take place in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg, and Sochi.
