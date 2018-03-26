Register
23:17 GMT +326 March 2018
2018 FIFA World Cup
The official mascot of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia at the presentation of a program to train volunteers for the 2017 Confederations Cup Russia and the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, at Moscow's Russian State University of Social Sciences.

Iceland Announces Diplomatic Boycott of 2018 World Cup in Russia

© Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
2018 FIFA World Cup
Get short URL
12245

Russia will host the FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15 to take place in Kaliningrad, Kazan, Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, Saransk, Sochi, St. Petersburg, Volgograd and Yekaterinburg. Britain earlier promised that the royal family and ministers will boycott the World Cup over the alleged poisoning of Russian ex-spy Skripal

Iceland has temporarily suspending its bilateral contacts with Russia at the highest level, reports the TASS news agency citing Russian envoy to the country Anton Vasilyev. The Icelandic government confirmed the information on its website.

"Today we spoke with Iceland's foreign minister, who told us about the official position of his government over the attack on our citizens in Salisbury on March 4. […] Until the situation becomes clear, Iceland temporarily suspends bilateral dialog at the highest levels with Russia. Hence, the country's representatives will not visit World Cup this summer," Vasilyev said and confirmed that the Russian side has explained its position on the Skripal case.

Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned in British Salisbury on March 4. British officials have accused Russia of using nerve agent A-234 against the two, despite that the official investigation hasn't been fully conducted yet. Britain earlier announced it won't send its representatives to the FIFA World Cup that is to take place in Russia this summer.

Related:

Who Are These Mysterious 'Activists' Calling for Boycott of World Cup in Russia?
FIFA, Twitter 'In Panic' as English Team May Boycott 2018 World Cup
We Can Replace England, if UK Decides to Boycott World Cup - Slovakia Player
German Football Association Against Boycott of World Cup 2018 in Russia
Czech Biathlon Team to Boycott World Cup Final in Russia’s Tyumen - Union Head
US Biathlon Association to Boycott World Cup Final in Russia’s Tyumen – Reports
Tags:
World Cup 2018, Russia, Iceland
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

News

All news

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok