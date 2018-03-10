Jason Derulo Releases 2018 FIFA World Cup Anthem

The US pop star follows in the footsteps of Shakira and Ricky Martin, unveiling a track entitled "Colors" to be used as the official song of the tournament in Russia this summer.

The 28-year-old dropped the tune on his YouTube page a week before the commercial release worldwide. Derulo is also set to perform the anthem at the World Cup opening ceremony in Moscow in June.

READ MORE: Ibrahimovic Hints at World Cup Comeback, Mourinho Immediately Throws Shade

"Through my years of travel, I've been able to see the beauty in our cultural differences and I wrote ‘Colors' to celebrate that diversity and be a part of the amazing energy that sports fans around the world give to their teams," says the R'n'B crooner in a press statement.

Since launching his solo career in 2009, Derulo has sold over 30 million singles worldwide, achieving 11 platinum albums.

His latest single Tip Toe features New York rapper French Montana with the video gathering over 78 million views in just three months.

Swalla with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign was a smash last year.

But his best known tune is probably Wiggle with a guest verse from Snoop Dogg.