S Korean President May Visit Russia for 2018 World Cup – Pres. Committee Chair

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in may visit Russia in June within the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Song Young-gil, the chairman of the Presidential Committee on Northern Economic Cooperation, said Monday.

“The Eastern Economic Forum is an annual event, so we think that he [the South Korean president] can attend it, but now we are discussing the issue of his visit for the World Cup through the diplomatic channels. And it is possible that Mr. Moon Jae-in will visit Russia in June within the framework of this event,” the official told reporters.

Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15. The matches will take place in Kaliningrad, Kazan, Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, Saransk, Sochi, St. Petersburg, Volgograd, and Yekaterinburg.