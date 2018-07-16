Mbappe Says Pele 'Will Always Remain King' After Brazil Legend's Comeback Joke

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France forward Kylian Mbappe said Monday that Brazil legend Pele would "always remain king" after the three-time World Cup winner joked earlier in the day that he might return to football if Mbappe kept emulating his achievements.

"The king will always remain king," Mbappe said in a response to Pele's Twitter post.

On Sunday, the 19-year-old Paris Saint-Germain striker became only the second teenager in history to score in a World Cup final as he netted his fourth goal of the tournament to help France beat Croatia 4-2 in Moscow.

In his interview in June Mbappe stated that he was happy to repeat Brazil legend Pele's achievement by scoring twice in one World Cup match, but did not want to be compared to the Brazilian football legend, stressing that Pele was "on a different level."

Pele, who is now 77, was only 17 when he bagged a double in Brazil's 5-2 victory against hosts Sweden in the 1958 FIFA World Cup final. The Brazilian is widely regarded as one of the best footballers ever.