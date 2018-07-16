Paris Metro Stations Temporarily Renamed to Celebrate France's World Cup Triumph

Six Paris metro stations have been temporarily renamed to mark France's triumph at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, local transport authorities RATP Group said via Twitter.
"RATP celebrate the [victory of the] French national team… Here are six new metro stations in honor of the World Cup champions Les Bleus," RATP said via their official Twitter account.
Charles de Gaulle-Etoile station turned into "On a 2 Etoiles," which means "We have two stars" in reference to the second star over the badge on the national team's shirts commemorating the number of times they have won the FIFA World Cup.
Bercy has become "Bercy Les Bleus," which is a word-play since "Bercy" sounds similar to the French "merci" meaning "thank you."
The name of France's head coach who steered his side to triumph now appears on two stations, with Notre-Dame des Champs having been renamed "Notre Didier Deschamps", and Champs Elysees-Clemenceau becoming "Deschamps Elysees-Clemenceau."
