Pele Threatens Comeback After Mbappe Named 2nd Teen to Score in World Cup Final

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three-time World Cup winner Pele said that he might consider returning to football after 19-year-old French forward Kylian Mbappe became only the second teenager in history to score in a World Cup final repeating the Brazil legend's feat.

"If Kylian keeps equaling my records like this I may have to dust my boots off again," 77-year-old Pele posted on Twitter.

People always ask me what it's like to play in a World Cup final. Whatever the game, whatever the occasion, you play with passion. // As pessoas sempre me perguntam como é jogar uma final de Copa do Mundo. Não importa o jogo, não importa a ocasião, você joga com paixão. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/AxjTuMFUxa — Pelé (@Pele) 15 июля 2018 г.

​​READ MORE: Twitter Overwhelmed by 'Flood' of France's Scores Past 'Lazy' Croatia Goalkeeper

Pele was 17 when he bagged a double in Brazil's 5-2 victory against hosts Sweden in the 1958 FIFA World Cup final while Paris Saint-Germain striker Mbappe added France's fourth, and his fourth of the tournament, as Les Bleus beat Croatia 4-2 in Moscow on July 15.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and ended on July 15.