French National Team Leaves Russia After Winning 2018 World Cup (VIDEO)

France won its second World Cup championship title at Luzhniki Stadium in the Russian capital on Sunday in a tense battle with Croatia, two decades after securing its first prize on home soil in 1998.

The French national team is leaving Russia on Monday with the World Cup trophy. The squad will leave the country via the Sheremetyevo International Airport.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup came to a close on Sunday, with France beating Croatia 4-2 in the final in Moscow to lift the trophy for the second time in the nation's history. Russia reached the quarter-finals, which was their best result at the tournament since the end of the Soviet era.

