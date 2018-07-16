French National Team Leaves Russia After Winning 2018 World Cup (VIDEO)

The French national team is leaving Russia on Monday with the World Cup trophy. The squad will leave the country via the Sheremetyevo International Airport.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup came to a close on Sunday, with France beating Croatia 4-2 in the final in Moscow to lift the trophy for the second time in the nation's history. Russia reached the quarter-finals, which was their best result at the tournament since the end of the Soviet era.
