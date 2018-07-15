Trump Calls FIFA World Cup in Russia One of Best Organized Ever

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has congratulated France on their victory in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and called the championship one of the best organized ever.

Earlier the same day, France beat Croatia 4-2 in the final game in Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium to lift their second World Cup trophy.

Congratulations to France, who played extraordinary soccer, on winning the 2018 World Cup. Additionally, congratulations to President Putin and Russia for putting on a truly great World Cup Tournament — one of the best ever! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 15 июля 2018 г.

France, which claimed the country's only other World Cup title on home turf in 1998, played in their third final in 20 years.

READ MORE: WATCH French Take to Streets of Paris to Celebrate World Cup 2018 Victory

The World Cup started on June 14 and ends July 15, with matches played in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi, Yekaterinburg, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, Volgograd and Samara.