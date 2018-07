France has won its second title of the World Cup champion, while the team's head coach Didier Deschamps has become the third person ever to win the FIFA World Cup as a player and a head coach.

The French have taken to the streets of Paris to celebrate the triumph at the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia as their national team defeated Croatia 4-2 in the final match of the tournament.

France won its first World Cup in 1998 on home soil.

