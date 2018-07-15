'Pussy Riot' Claims Responsibility For World Cup Final Disruption

The infamous Russian self-proclaimed "punk group" Pussy Riot has claimed on its Facebook page that four of its members rushed onto the field of Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow during the final match of the World Cup between Croatia and France. There has been no official information from authorities as to the identities of the perpetrators to confirm the claim.

Russian police confirmed that four masked people ran onto the field in the stadium, disrupting an attack by the Croatian team on France, when they started high-fiving and hugging players, before stadium security finally removed them from the field.

READ MORE: Pussy Riot Cause a Whimper on US TV Show House of Cards

Pussy Riot became widely known after their notorious performance in Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Savior in 2012. The performance caused widespread outrage among the public as it took place inside the church. Several members of the group were arrested and sentenced for disrupting public order and for insulting the feelings of believers. A year later they were all pardoned under an amnesty.