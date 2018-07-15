France, Croatia Each Have 50-50 Chance to Win FIFA World Cup – Croatian Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The two national teams that qualified for the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia — Croatia and France — have equal chances of winning the tournament, with Croatia's advantage being its motivation to win the competition for the first time, Deputy Speaker of the Croatian Parliament Furio Radin told Sputnik.

"The chances are 50-50. France is strong but Croatia also plays well and not only well, but also with a great motivation. Here [in Croatia] we are all waiting [for] a great victory for Croatia," Radin said.

The Croatian politician also commented on recent incidents with football players expressing various political messages to the public.

"It is my belief that sport and politics and should have separate paths… Sports should be secular and politics should not interfere in sports. They should be like church and state. Unfortunately, it is not always like that," Radin indicated.

READ MORE: Croatian President Thanks Russia in Russian for Hosting 2018 World Cup

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14. France will face Croatia in the final match in Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday at 18:00 local time (15:00 GMT).

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Croatian counterpart Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic will attend the tournament's final match.