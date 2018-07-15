France, Croatia Each Have 50-50 Chance to Win FIFA World Cup – Croatian Lawmaker

"The chances are 50-50. France is strong but Croatia also plays well and not only well, but also with a great motivation. Here [in Croatia] we are all waiting [for] a great victory for Croatia," Radin said.
"It is my belief that sport and politics and should have separate paths… Sports should be secular and politics should not interfere in sports. They should be like church and state. Unfortunately, it is not always like that," Radin indicated.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14. France will face Croatia in the final match in Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday at 18:00 local time (15:00 GMT).
French President Emmanuel Macron and his Croatian counterpart Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic will attend the tournament's final match.
