Russia's Improved Image Abroad to Be Major Legacy of World Cup 2018 - LOC

"The most important legacy of the World Cup is that it has changed the image of Russia [abroad] and Russians' state of mind. The improved sentiments in Russia are the main outcome of the World Cup. Thanks to the tournament, the image of Russia is now closer to reality. The world saw that we are an open, friendly and safe country. I hope that we will continue the development we began after the World Cup," Dvorkovic told journalists.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will come to a close on July 15, with Belgium taking on England in the third-place play-off on Saturday in St.Petersburg and France facing Croatia in the final, to be played at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday.
