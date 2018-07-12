North Korean Vice Premier to Attend 2018 FIFA World Cup Final in Moscow

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - Democratic People's Republic of Korea Vice Premier and President of DPR Korea Football Association Lee Ryong Nam will attend the World Cup final match in Moscow, Russian Embassy in DPRK said on Thursday.

"On July 12, Democratic People's Republic of Korea Vice Premier and President of DPR Korea Football Association Lee Ryong Nam left for Russia on an invitation from FIFA to attend the 2018 World Cup closing ceremony," Russian Embassy posted on the official Facebook account.

READ MORE: FIFA Head Jokes She's 'Waiting for Russian Citizenship' After Regular Visits

Croatia beat England 2-1 in extra time in Moscow on Wednesday to reach their first-ever World Cup final.

The game between France and Croatia will take place on at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on July 15 at at 18:00 local time (15:00 GMT) on Sunday.