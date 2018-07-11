Three Lions Playing With Chicken Ahead of World Cup Semi-Final

"Love how chilled the England squad is...before their biggest game in 28 years."

Members of the English football team, including the forward Harry Kane, were seen trying to catch a toy rooster, as part of their training session in Russia's Repino, where the team are based for the World Cup tournament.

Images of the colorful toy thrown around by the championship's semi-finalists quickly spread on social media, prompting all kinds of reactions.

The England players seem to have great camaraderie in training, they're throwing a rubber chicken at each other @England pic.twitter.com/BI8vqY0MtU — Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) July 10, 2018​

Well, that's one way to warm up for a training session… 🐔#threelions pic.twitter.com/Dsp5fkjsab — England (@England) July 10, 2018​

Love how chilled the England squad is, playing with rubber chickens in training day before their biggest game in 28 years hahahaha class — Sam Cross (@SamC1997) July 10, 2018​

This is how we win the World Cup boys, the chicken better lift the cup — K (@keelan_f) July 10, 2018​

A different Twitter buzz, in reference to English team's performance, had many users spell what they will do, if England comes victorious on Wednesday and the at the World Cup final.

If we win tonight… it’s fine to send the five year old to school in her England kit tomorrow. Right? — Duncan Weldon (@DuncanWeldon) July 11, 2018​

I hate to say this but if England doesn’t win against Croatia in the World Cup today @theresa_may (a very weak leader) should resign in disgrace. They have such a great country but they don’t win anymore! So sad. — DonaId J. Trump (@realDenaldTrump) July 11, 2018​

Arise Sir Gareth Southgate 🙌



We all know this should happen if England win the World Cup 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#WorldCup | #TSWorldCup pic.twitter.com/5lknRBIYrr — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 11, 2018​

READ MORE: Brits Wear 'Lucky' Gareth Southgate Waistcoat to Help England Beat Croatia