Register
18:13 GMT +312 July 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Soccer Football - World Cup - Semi-Final - France vs Belgium - Paris, France, July 10, 2018 - France fans react on the Champs-Elysees after defeating Belgium in their World Cup semi-final match

Russians Are Normal People! France Fans Get New Angle on Russia at World Cup

© REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes
World Cup 2018 Russia News
Get short URL
0 80

France, like many other countries, has sent thousands of ambassadors to Russia to root for the national team at the World Cup. Some fans have talked to Sputnik and shared their impressions of the country, recommending that anyone interested should see for themselves.

An overwhelming majority of those France fans who talked to Sputnik in Moscow's streets were making their first-ever visit to the capital. The World Cup gave them a unique opportunity to see things from another perspective.

No-Fighting Club

"We were told that Russians would be fighting with fans all the time. It turned out that this was not true! They are normal! No, this is a good country," said Loïc who came to Russia from Nice.

A fan of the England team.
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
UK Foreign Office Advises World Cup Fans Visiting Russia to Remain 'Vigilant'

"We hosted Euro 2016, but the atmosphere here is much better than in France," noted a Frenchman.

He pointed to a big number of South American fans, regretting that there were only "a few French people."

READ MORE: How England Fans Have Fun in Russia

France fans are in the minority at the ongoing World Cup. According to the French Football Federation and FIFA, Russia welcomed from 17,000 to 20,000 fans from France.

Neat and Tidy

Those who made it to the host country were lavish with compliments. "We're impressed. This is a wonderful city, very beautiful, very clean. Russians are very nice," Margerie and Alain from Lille commend Moscow.

Russian national football team during a meeting with fans in the fan zone on the Vorobyovy Gory in Moscow
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
Thousands of Fans Chant 'Great Job' to Russia Players After FIFA World Cup

When asked about what was her biggest impression in Russia, Margerie responded, after a pause, "Cleanliness. It is much cleaner here than in France. The organization is another thing, everything is awesome."

Modern Architecture

Maxime from the town of Huez, Isère department praised Moscow's architecture. "There are many buildings here that were constructed in the past hundred years. There are more historic, older buildings in France. Those that were built in the Soviet era represent a culture that is closer to us than the French culture in general."

READ MORE: Lost in Google Translate: England Fans Struggle With Language Barrier

Maxime has already visited Red Square, had a tour of several churches and landmarks, and has been to a market.

"The atmosphere [here] will show Russia from another side, not the one displayed in the mass media. The media only talk politics, but when you come to Russia, you see the Russian people and everything else, and this is a big pleasure," Maxime said.

He also gave a thumbs-up to the security efforts during the World Cup.

"You should come and see Russia, see other cultures, and form your own opinion," he believes.

The 2018 World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will run until July 15, with the final match to be held at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Related:

Don't Believe the Hype: French Club Trolls Fans With Fake Ronaldo Loan Move
Italian Gets Knocked out of Wimbledon by Williams, Strikes Fans With Doll Face
Belgian, French Fans to Take a Walk Ahead of Football Semi-Final - Consuls Gen.
WATCH Russian Fans Regale England Midfielder With God Save The Queen Anthem
Tags:
fans, stereotypes, soccer, football, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Russia, France
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse