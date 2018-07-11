Mass Brawls in Paris, Brussels after World Cup Semifinal (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Les Blues' victory over neighboring Belgium in their World Cup semifinal sent fans into a frenzy, with the two capitals expressing the opposite feelings with quite the same outcome - clashes with police.

As France made it to the World Cup final for the first time in 12 years, Les Blues supporters went on a rampage in Paris. Some celebrations left fans in tears, although it might have been tear gas rather than happiness that made fans cry.

Thousands of people gathered at the Elysian Fields; some of them were throwing flares. Reports surfaced in the media that police had fired tear gas at disorderly fans to disperse them.

Meanwhile, a mass brawl broke out between saddened fans in the Jette region in northwest Brussels late on Tuesday, according to RTBF, a local TV channel. A policewoman was hospitalized after being slightly injured during the incident.

The skirmish saw fans turn tables in local cafes upside down; when police arrived to cool down the heat, the crowd began throwing rocks at them.

Several people have reportedly been arrested; the number of those detained following Belgium's loss has yet to be specified.

On Tuesday, Samuel Umtiti's header off a corner kick sent France through to the World Cup final where they will face either England or Croatia.