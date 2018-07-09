Twitter Puzzled as UK Football Fans Shout at Police Dog for 'Being German'

As the England national team got to the 2018 World Cup semifinals for the first time in 28 years, the country slid further into football madness and the chronical of fans’ escapades has grown longer. Besides trashing a store of the Swedish-based IKEA, buses and cars, English revelers, for some reason, took aim at a German-looking dog for.

Following the celebration over England’s 2-0 win over Sweden at the 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal, the Twitter account of Dorset Police Dogs shared their experience of facing several representatives of uncontrolled fandom:

To all the lovely football fans this evening, we thank you it was lovely meeting you all, to all the idiots that just went out to get drunk, shout at a police dog for being German??? and throw stuff around…..we are sorry you can't handle sun, celebration and drink! pic.twitter.com/NSJYtWSMN6 — Dorset Police Dogs (@PoliceDogDorset) 8 июля 2018 г.

​The unexpected aggression towards the dogs, which were helping secure order in the British city, for “being German,” has puzzled and enraged Twitter users. The post got more than 1,5K reposts and 4,4K Likes, as well as hundreds of sympathetic comments.

Some were puzzled, especially taking into account that England didn’t even play against Germany that day.

Shout at a dog for being German. Unbelievable 🙈 — Simon Gibson (@simongibson2) 8 июля 2018 г.

Shouting at a dog. For being German. pic.twitter.com/r5rtaaeqRG — Paddy Hendo 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Hendo_ayes) 8 июля 2018 г.

​Others demanded that the hooligans be punished.

Please tell us, normal, hard working, tax paying and sport loving without being agressive morons members of the public how can we help stop this. Who to pressure to ensure prosecution and fines? These "idiots" should be dealt with urgently and harshly and we're all behind you!! — ❄️Saboteuse 🌊 (@NYLonGirl) 8 июля 2018 г.

Should have let the dogs out to show them how perfect German engineering is at work! — Kaya The Labrador (@LabradorKaya) 8 июля 2018 г.

​…or just expressed compassion towards the pups.

Thanks for you assistance as always. PD’s are a priceless asset in public order and as a Tac Ad I always encouraged my commander to use them. Now a Bronze I always smile when they do their job noisily. #Woof — Richard Bader (@dougiebader) 8 июля 2018 г.

​Some jokingly suggested that Belgian breeds could also fall victim, as the Red Devils are among the four contenders to the title of champion…

good job it wasn’t a Malinois 😂 — Thesmart1! (@charmed121) 8 июля 2018 г.

Wait until we meet Belgium again and you get the Malinois out! That will confuse the eedjits.

PS (Secret tip off from this CHIS, "It's coming home!") — bobthehuskyman (@bobthehuskyman) 8 июля 2018 г.

​…and mocked the attackers with memes.

"dey cum ova ere, takin jobs from proper ingerland dawgs" — brian lucey (@brianmlucey) 8 июля 2018 г.

The more I learn about the human race, the more I worry about it’s survival! 🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/GpnpftiKE7 — LadyJane761. (@LadyJane761) 9 июля 2018 г.

​After the English team qualified for the semifinals by beating Sweden in Samara on July 7, fans all over the country celebrated the victory with the slogan "football's coming home." Wild celebrations in different corners of the country have been reported as more and more videos of street mayhem emerge.

Football fans flooded an IKEA store in London shortly after England defeated Sweden. A short video captured in the store shows a group of people dancing and singing, scattering pillows and destroying interior items. The celebration was promptly brought to a stop when security guards entered the shop and asked the fans to leave.

In London, revelers trashed an ambulance, jumping on it and smashing windshields, taxis and buses, climbing street signs, or just running completely naked through the streets.

England is to play against Croatia in Moscow on July 11 to compete for a berth in the final.