Register
16:37 GMT +309 July 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Soccer Football - World Cup - Quarter Final - Russia vs Croatia - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - July 7, 2018 Croatia's Domagoj Vida celebrates their first goal scored by Andrej Kramaric

Croatia Defender Roasted by Media for 'Glory To Ukraine' Video After Russia Win

© REUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach
World Cup 2018 Russia News
Get short URL
512

Defender Domagoj Vida has already received a formal warning from FIFA for unsporting behavior. Croatia's Football Federation has also called on players to avoid political statements.

Croatia and Besiktas center-back Domagoj Vida has come under criticism across Croatia's mass media after his controversial video that showed him shout "Glory to Ukraine!" emerged on the internet.

The media outlet Sportarena recalled that Vida and another Croatian player, Ognjen Vukojevic, had played for Ukrainian clubs for quite a long time. Given that Russia-Ukraine relations have not been "very good," Sportarena says the video can be interpreted as a "direct provocation."

While dnevno.hr claims that the two players "walked along the line," Index says that although Vida faced harsh criticism at home, it was not because of "Croatians' love for Russia, but because of FIFA's possible sanctions."

READ MORE: FIFA Warns Croatia Defender Vida for Shouting 'Glory to Ukraine!' — Reports

FIFA has sent a warning to the Besiktas defender over his conduct, as the organization forbids political slogans in any form. Vida, however, hasn't been banned from his side's Wednesday's semifinal with England.

On Sunday the 29-year-old, who previously played for Ukrainian club Dynamo Kiev, claimed that his comments were "definitely not a political message, but a simple thank you for all the support from Ukraine."

"I am happy to speak the Russian language, I enjoy Russian hospitality at the 2018 World Cup and I sincerely hope that this message will not be understood as anything else but an expression of gratitude to our friends in Ukraine for their support — not in the match against Russia, but during the entire World Cup."

A video appeared on social media on Saturday night showing two ex-players of Dynamo Kiev, Domagoj Vida and Ognjen Vukojevic. Former Croatia midfielder Vukojevic said "this is a victory for Dynamo [Kiev] and Ukraine," while Vida shouted "Glory to Ukraine!" (an infamous greeting of Ukrainian nationalists, which has been widely used since the 2014 Maidan protests).

Related:

Putin Invites Russian Football Team to Discuss World Cup Outcome - Kremlin
More Than Football, the World Cup Has Been a Celebration of Diversity
World Cup in Russia and Why Football Matters
Tags:
provocation, soccer, football, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Ukraine, Russia, Croatia
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse