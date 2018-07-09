UK Media Expects Baby Boom in England After Three Lions Foray in World Cup Semis

On July 11, England will face Croatia in a 2018 FIFA World Cup match which was preceded by the English footballers' foray into the tournament's semifinals after their 2-0 win over Sweden.

Births are expected to increase by ten percent in the next nine months in England, after the Three Lions made it to the semifinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, The Sun has reported.

According to the newspaper, couples marked England's 2-0 win over Sweden "with extra time between their own sheets," something that may result in 5,000 more babies being born in nine months' time.

READ MORE: Labour Party Proposes Public Holiday if England Wins 2018 FIFA World Cup

The Sun recalled that an extra 2,000 births were registered nine months after England advanced to the 2002 World Cup's quarterfinals, where it yielded to Brazil 1-2.

READ MORE: Will Theresa May Go to Russia if England Make It to the World Cup Final?

England’s previous World Cup-related baby boom was in 1966, when the Three Lions beat West Germany 4-2 in the final match of the tournament.