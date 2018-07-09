Italy's Deputy PM Hopes to Meet Putin During Visit to Moscow for World Cup Final

ROME (Sputnik) - Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said on Monday that he was planning to visit Moscow soon to attend the FIFA World Cup final and expected to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev.

"If I succeed, I will go on a political and football mission on Sunday. If possible I will use the opportunity to go to Moscow for the World Cup final … Then I will head for a meeting with the Russian interior minister to agree actions against the Islamic terrorism, which seems to be defeated, but it is not. And then I will have a meeting with Putin," Salvini said at a meeting with is supporters.

Previously, hosts Russia was defeated 4-3 on penalties by Croatia in the quarter-finals and were eliminated from the tournament, while Croatia advanced to the next round and will now take on England at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Wednesday.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the final game to be played at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.