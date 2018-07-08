FIFA Warns Croatia Defender Vida for Shouting 'Glory to Ukraine!' - Reports

MOSCOW, July 8 (Sputnik) - FIFA has issued a warning to Croatia defender Domagoj Vida, who shouted "Glory to Ukraine!" after his side's World Cup quarter-final victory over Russia, Associated Press reported on Sunday.

"We can confirm that FIFA's disciplinary committee has sent a warning to the player Domagoj Vida due to his video statement following the 2018 FIFA World Cup match between Russia and Croatia," FIFA was quoted as saying by the Associated Press.

© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev Thousands of Fans Chant 'Great Job' to Russia Players After FIFA World Cup

A video appeared on social media on Saturday night showing two ex-players of Dynamo Kiev club. Former Croatia midfielder Ognjen Vukojevic was saying "this is a victory for Dynamo [Kiev] and Ukraine", while Croatia defender Domagoj Vida was shouting 'Glory to Ukraine!', which is a famous slogan of the Ukranian far-right militants.

A several hours before the incident, hosts Russia was defeated 4-3 on penalties by Croatia in the quarter-final and were eliminated from the tournament, while Croatia advanced to the next round and will now take on England at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Wednesday.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the final set to be played at the Luzhniki Stadium.