FIFA Warns Croatia Defender Vida for Shouting 'Glory to Ukraine!' - Reports

"We can confirm that FIFA's disciplinary committee has sent a warning to the player Domagoj Vida due to his video statement following the 2018 FIFA World Cup match between Russia and Croatia," FIFA was quoted as saying by the Associated Press.
A several hours before the incident, hosts Russia was defeated 4-3 on penalties by Croatia in the quarter-final and were eliminated from the tournament, while Croatia advanced to the next round and will now take on England at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Wednesday.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the final set to be played at the Luzhniki Stadium.
