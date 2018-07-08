Twitter Slams NATO for Hailing World Cup Semifinalists as Being Part of Alliance

Football teams from Belgium, Croatia, France and the UK will meet in the semifinals to determine who will become with World Cup's champion.

NATO's official Twitter account has published a video hailing all the semifinalists, stressing the fact that all of them represent NATO member states. The post was published after the Russian national team lost to Croatia in a quarterfinal match.

As a result of tough quarterfinal matches, which also featured Russia, Uruguay, Brazil and Sweden, teams from Belgium, Croatia, France and the UK have made it to the semifinal stage of the tournament.

Many Twitter users found NATO's comment weird, suggesting that football teams are unlikely to appreciate its attempts to leverage their success.

I don't think those countries will really appreciate that. Being part of a truly amazing World Cup is one thing. Being part of an outdated, war mongering, civilian butchering, terrorist organisation like NATO, is something different entirely. Not something to be bragging about. — Enemy Of The Elites (@_ExposeTheCabal) July 8, 2018

Good grief, NATO! I bet you credit yourself with whatever freedom and justice we have. as well. — david constable (@davidconstable6) July 7, 2018

Hands off @FIFAWorldCup!!

Teams are representing their separate sovereign countries and not NATO!

Football and worldcup have nothing to do with a geopolitical and warmongering organisation like NATO — Geert Jeelof⛵ (@GeertJeelof) July 7, 2018

Why? is this relevant for the #worldcup? — Wim Post 🇳🇱 (@WMPost) July 7, 2018

Some of them noticed that NATO's logic was a bit flawed.

One founding member and the newest member 🇪🇺 — Fabio #ContinuityRemain 🇪🇺🇮🇹🇬🇧 (@fabiocosenza76) July 7, 2018

let´s put it this way: 25 NATO countries are not. Let´s play ball, not Politics. Please.#WorldCup — Jari P. Salminen (@1JPS100) July 7, 2018

Other twitterians branded the video inappropriate since the sport has nothing to do with politics and thus NATO.

Let Sports be Sports. The Nord American Terror Organization has nothing to do with it — Mr.Douglas (@Lt_Hicks) July 8, 2018

nonsens! what a agly conclusens, this is what you stand for?

IT`S SPORT!!!! — andrea beenen (@andreabeenen1) July 7, 2018

WTF! Back off! Soccer has nothing to do with war and the military industry. These teams are representing their countries and not the outdated imperialist project of #NATO. — Wim De Ceukelaire (@wimdeceuk) July 8, 2018

Some just openly mocked NATO's logic.

Looking at it from different perspective one can say from now on NATO members will fight each other which is welcomed 🤗 — peter pobjecky — #IStandWithRussia (@peterpobjecky) July 8, 2018