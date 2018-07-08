Spain's Head Coach Hierro to Leave His Post - Football Federation

In June, Fernando Hierro had replaced Julen Lopetegui, who had been sacked by the federation due to his snap decision to become Real Madrid's coach after the World Cup.

Fernando Hierro, who became Spain's head coach just before the World Cup, will leave his post, according to the Spanish football federation.

"After many kilometers traveled together, the Spanish Football Federation and Fernando Hierro have called an end to their relationship now that Spain has finished its participation in the World Cup," said a statement on the Spanish national team's website, adding that the federation thanks him for his commitment.

The Spanish national team lost 3-4 to Russia during a penalty shootout after drawing 1-1 in their quarterfinal World Cup match in Moscow. Following the game, La Vanguardia conducted a poll, which showed that 73 percent of Spanish fans blame ex-head coach Julen Lopetegui for the defeat, as his unexpected resignation had weakened the national team.

Hierro is a former Real Madrid and Spain defender, who was named sporting director for the second time in 2017; however, before becoming head coach on the eve of the World Cup, he had little coaching experience.