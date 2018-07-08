Spain's Head Coach Hierro to Leave His Post - Football Federation

Fernando Hierro, who became Spain's head coach just before the World Cup, will leave his post, according to the Spanish football federation.
"After many kilometers traveled together, the Spanish Football Federation and Fernando Hierro have called an end to their relationship now that Spain has finished its participation in the World Cup," said a statement on the Spanish national team's website, adding that the federation thanks him for his commitment.
Hierro is a former Real Madrid and Spain defender, who was named sporting director for the second time in 2017; however, before becoming head coach on the eve of the World Cup, he had little coaching experience.
