Register
16:00 GMT +308 July 2018
BREAKING:
World Cup 2018 Russia
British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks with the media as she arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

UK PM Allegedly Hints Russia World Cup Boycott May Be Lifted

© AP Photo / Olivier Matthys
World Cup 2018 Russia News
Get short URL
401

After England qualified for the World Cup semifinals for the first time since 1990, having beaten Sweden 2-0, media reports suggested that the UK might change its stance on attending the football tournament.

The British media have been speculating that Prime Minister Theresa May hinted that her World Cup boycott on royals and ministers attending the championship in Russia might be dropped if England makes it to the grand finale.

READ MORE: WATCH England Fans Invade Ikea Jumping on Beds After Match With Sweden

When asked whether her stance could change, May said that the government had been “very clear” about why the decision had originally been made.

“I have always said that we take every game at a time, as I think Gareth Southgate has said for his team. There was a reason why ministers haven’t been going to Russia. It was because of the attack that took place on the streets of a British city, an attack using a chemical weapon, a nerve agent,” she said ahead of the England versus Sweden game on July 7.

Back in March, Theresa May stated that there would be “no attendance by Ministers, or indeed members of the royal family, at this summer’s World Cup in Russia.” Her announcement came after the alleged nerve agent attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, which the UK authorities blamed on Moscow.

READ MORE: UK Police Allege Two Hitmen 'With Close Ties to Russia' Involved in Skripal Case

Relations between Russia and the UK have dramatically deteriorated in the wake of the Skripal case, which resulted in the coordinated expulsion of over 150 Russian diplomats from some 30 countries, including the US, Canada and the majority of EU member states, which acted in solidarity with Britain. Russia, which has consistently denied any involvement in the incident, took tit-for-tat measures, ousting the equivalent number of foreign diplomatic workers.

Theresa May and Prince William Support Team England

After the 2-0 victory over the Scandinavian team, May took to Twitter to congratulate the squad:

Prince William also reacted to the team qualifying for the first semifinals since 1990 where they will clash with Croatia on July 11. He tweeted from Kensington Palace, on the official account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – William and Kate – and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle:

His tweet has sparked an avalanche of reactions, with some encouraging him to travel to Russia and support the squad:

Related:

WATCH England Fans Invade Ikea Jumping on Beds After Match With Sweden
Lost in Google Translate: England Fans Struggle With Language Barrier
Italy's Sexy 'Lucky Bum' Vows to Head for Russia to Cheer England in Semi-Final
UK PM, Prince William Congratulate England on Qualifying for Semi-Finals
Italian City Demands England Pay for Almost 250 Years of St George's Cross Use
Tags:
Skripal case, Skripal poisoning, UK royal family, royal family, boycott, minister, football, World Cup, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Sergei Skripal, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, Theresa May, Prince William, Russia, United Kingdom
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse