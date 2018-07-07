'We'll Boycott Ikea': England Fans Troll Sweden Ahead of World Cup Match

English fans have gotten creative on social media as Sweden and England are about to clash in the World Cup quarterfinals in the city of Samara later on Saturday.

Three Lions supporters have been on the offensive, taking the football rivalry to social media platforms – and to the Swedish furniture giant Ikea.

In a bid to tease and troll Scandinavians, England fans raided one of the store’s outlets in the town of Gateshead and changed product descriptions to “Football EtsKommanhjom” – in a reference to the famous line “It’s Coming Home” from the "Three Lions" song. All of the products were repriced to 19.66 pounds as an allusion to the last time England won the World Cup.

Swedes have also been trolled on social media, with some joking that if the Scandinavians beat England in the quarterfinals, they would boycott Ikea and Swedish meatballs:

If we lose to Sweden today I’m never shopping at IKEA ever again! And I will never ever eat Swedish meatballs.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Another fan tweeted that he would burn everything he ever bought from the furniture giant if England loses:

If we lose tomorrow I’m going to collect everything in my house that I’ve bought from Ikea and set fire to it in the garden. (Obviously everything apart from the mini Daim bars) #itscominghome — It’s coming home (@robbeckettcomic) 6 июля 2018 г.

Some added that they would also boycott famous Swedish pop band ABBA and pop-up bar Rekorderlig Cider Lodge:

If England lose today, I’m boycotting IKEA, ABBA & Rekorderlig for the rest of my life.



The winner takes it all.

If Sweden beat England in the world cup, IKEA, Abba & Rekorderlig can all do one — Josh Longden (@wwwaahh) 6 июля 2018 г.

And shared Ikea-style tips on how to beat the Swedes:

I hope Sweden's defence falls apart like an IKEA wardrobe #ComeOnEngland — Connor Ryan (@ConnorRyan14) 7 июля 2018 г.

England coach Gareth Southgate was also turned into a meme:

Gareth Southgate spotted outside IKEA today. 🇸🇪 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ⚽️😂 pic.twitter.com/2T67gjYpQy — Ryan Swain (@RyanSwainTV) 7 июля 2018 г.

Even British Airways joined the trolling campaign, having issued a “group ticket” to celebrate England winning the World Cup for the first time since 1996: boarding at the south gate, which will close at 19:66, and the flight will take the football team home from Moscow on July 15 – the World Cup final day.

The cast of popular musical "Hamilton" has also prepared to sing “It’s Coming Home.”

In the meantime, former Sweden captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic and renowned English footballer David Beckham have agreed upon a friendly wager on Instagram:

The terms of the deal have been set 😂 #SWEENG pic.twitter.com/9bJ3D5nHWv — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) 6 июля 2018 г.

England will face Sweden on Saturday in Samara Stadium to secure a spot in the World Cup semifinals.