Twitter Reacts as England Team Promises Young Cancer-Stricken Fan to Best Sweden

The young football fan was filmed proudly holding a World Cup replica during a celebration after having undergone a six-week course of intensive radiotherapy at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham. The clip swiftly gained popularity on Twitter and the hashtag #BensWorldCup was noticed by players on the national team.

Captain of the English national team Harry Kane swore to do everything possible to beat Sweden in a pledge to 5-year-old Ben Williams, who is fighting a brain tumor.

Touched by the boy's dedication, Kane responded on his Twitter account, giving a promise to push the team ahead.

Hi Ben, I've seen your video and you are an inspiration. Carry on fighting and we'll do everything we can on Saturday to keep a smile on your face! #BensWorldCup https://t.co/2Hgo3IC2lb — Harry Kane (@HKane) 6 июля 2018 г.

​Users on Twitter didn't stay on the sidelines, supporting Williams and wishing good luck to the national team with the hashtag #BringItHome.

This is why, to a man, we stood and applauded you off our pitch v Huddersfield last season! Fantastic Footballer on the pitch and more importantly Fantastic Person off it. #BringItHome #BensWorldCup — Adrian Crossland (@adycrossland) 7 июля 2018 г.

​Come on England, do it for Ben.. let's bring it home! 🦁🦁🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ItsComingHome #ENG #ENGSWE #WorldCup #BensWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ny9K9nGp46

I'm Welsh and like rugby, but @hkane tho! What a legend. Ben is in my daughter's class at school, keep fighting Ben I'd love nothing more than for them to bring you the real thing #BensWorldCup https://t.co/fpv0GK37cS — Chris Rogers (@thefatwelshman) 6 июля 2018 г.

​Sweden and England will play their match in the World Cup quarterfinals on July 7 in the city of Samara.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia. The final set to be played at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.