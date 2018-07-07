Rolling Home: Twitter Mocks Neymar's World Cup Performance After Brazil's Defeat

Social media users just can’t get enough of trolling Neymar, after an exaggerated performance on the World Cup pitch.
A summary of Neymar's world cup#BRABEL pic.twitter.com/1hZS5tAwZU— Andy Owuor (@AndreOwuor) 6 июля 2018 г.
Have a nice vacation, @neymarjr, careful with the cold water #WorldCup #BRABEL #BRA #BEL pic.twitter.com/wHr0ychtpI— Insónias em Carvão (@insoniascarvao) 6 июля 2018 г.
Neymar just keeps rolling & rolling. Doesn't seem like he wants to stop! #BRABEL pic.twitter.com/ph552Rq2Qk— The Great Belgium (@TheGreatBelgium) 7 июля 2018 г.
Brazil & Neymar are coming home…#BRA #Rusia2018pic.twitter.com/pon2Rw2how— Alex Benito (@AlexBenito1991) 6 июля 2018 г.
Neymar joins the club pic.twitter.com/XjEiV8Dz68— Give Me Internet (@GiveMeInternet) 7 июля 2018 г.
Someone tell the internet to stop making Neymar jokes and meme. I cannot stop laughing till now 😂— Mila Sheikh Sufian (@miss_smila) 7 июля 2018 г.
So long Neymar. Thx for the memes. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YYg3HMMa82— BillyTheKid (@_BillyTheKid_) 6 июля 2018 г.
Neymar right now… 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/befwxtnSUO— Danish Mir (@mirdanish68) 7 июля 2018 г.
This edit 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Neymar 😂 pic.twitter.com/gvNfKyFlX4— Dreamer (@KeethSanga) 7 июля 2018 г.
Netizens have even launched the #NeymarChallenge where people fall on the ground and start rolling when someone yells the footballer’s name:
"Faute sur Neymar" 😭😂🤣 Voilà bon. OK bye bye. #NeymarChallenge #BRABEL 🇧🇪💪🏾⚽ pic.twitter.com/1ilIXdztg4— Vinz ⚽🏆🇧🇪🇸🇳🇫🇷 (@vinzradio) 6 июля 2018 г.
¡Qué crack! 🇲🇽👊🏼😂 #NeymarChallenge pic.twitter.com/5cR7dnIQJP— ElbaJiménezHummelsNadalG (@elbajimenez9) 7 июля 2018 г.
ME AHOGO jajajajajajaja 😂😂😂#NeymarChallenge pic.twitter.com/7Hsed3IXEd— G.O.A.T.™ (@MessismoGOAT) 6 июля 2018 г.
Acá con el #NeymarChallenge de @LMFOXSports ⚽️ Actuación de primera, casi como @neymarjr 😂#BRA #Rusia2018 pic.twitter.com/7saQYRSRuz— Andrés Islas (@CapsNarrador) 7 июля 2018 г.
The Swiss RTS Sports estimated that before the game against Belgium the Brazilian footballer had already spent some 14 minutes on the ground in the tournament.
