Rolling Home: Twitter Mocks Neymar's World Cup Performance After Brazil's Defeat

The Brazilian national team suffered a crushing defeat during Friday’s World Cup quarterfinals match against Belgium. Netizens have taken aim at Brazilian star Neymar, who’s now rolling his way back home.

Social media users just can’t get enough of trolling Neymar, after an exaggerated performance on the World Cup pitch.

READ MORE: They See Me Rollin': WATCH Kids Practice Neymar-Style Spinning in a Viral Clip

Neymar just keeps rolling & rolling. Doesn't seem like he wants to stop! #BRABEL pic.twitter.com/ph552Rq2Qk — The Great Belgium (@TheGreatBelgium) 7 июля 2018 г.

Neymar joins the club pic.twitter.com/XjEiV8Dz68 — Give Me Internet (@GiveMeInternet) 7 июля 2018 г.

Someone tell the internet to stop making Neymar jokes and meme. I cannot stop laughing till now 😂 — Mila Sheikh Sufian (@miss_smila) 7 июля 2018 г.

So long Neymar. Thx for the memes. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YYg3HMMa82 — BillyTheKid (@_BillyTheKid_) 6 июля 2018 г.

Netizens have even launched the #NeymarChallenge where people fall on the ground and start rolling when someone yells the footballer’s name:

© Sputnik / Vitaliy Timkiv ‘Bottoms Up When Neymar Falls’: Belgians Troll Brazilian Star With Drinking Game

Neymar has become a target on social media for his overdramatic reaction to Mexico defender Miguel Layun clipping his ankle in the World Cup round of 16, which saw him fall on the ground and roll around the pitch writhing in “agony.”

The Swiss RTS Sports estimated that before the game against Belgium the Brazilian footballer had already spent some 14 minutes on the ground in the tournament.