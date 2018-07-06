Mbappe or Neymar? France-Uruguay Game Divides Twitter Over Who Deserves Oscar

It seems that the Brazilian team's Neymar has just gained a serious competitor in a mock race towards a "football Oscar" for epic falls on the pitch after just being touched by a player on the opposing team. Twitterians are now mulling the possibility that France's Mbappe could become the winner in this contest, as he fell during the France — Uruguay match basically the same way as the Brazilian star does regularly.
In the 69th minute, Kylian Mbappe fell after Cristian Rodriguez touched his hand, remaining on the ground for some time as the Uruguayan team tried to convince the referee that it was a dive. The referee was quick to give his verdict, issuing a yellow card to both players involved, Twitter users remain undecided whether Mbappe acted better than Neymar.
Mbappe pulled a solid Neynar today.#francevsuruguay #mbappe #neymar #freehitproject #worldcuprussia2018 #WorldCup https://t.co/VDhJqcyufP— FREE HIT PROJECT (@FreeHitProject) July 6, 2018
#Mbappé giving tough fight to #Neymar for #Oscar 😂 #URUFRA pic.twitter.com/2voTwETffL— Morgan (@Uncle_Os) July 6, 2018
They're both performing for #Oscars rather than #FIFA I guess. Ridiculous move at 69'. #URUFRA #Mbappe #Neymar pic.twitter.com/fPplUuhVWa— Rakshanda Siddiqui (@RSidd1993) July 6, 2018
LMAO #Mbappe a late contender for an award that #Neymar was sure to grab #URU #FRA— Andrew Thompson (@AFCBvB1410) July 6, 2018
#Neymar Beware You Have A Tough Competitor Now 😑— Dr Khushboo 👩🏻⚕️ (@khushikadri) July 6, 2018
#Mbappe
Acting Skills 🔝🔝🔝#URUFRA #FRA #URU #WorldCup
Many twitterians suggested that Mbappe had learned a tad bit too much from his PSG colleague Neymar.
#Mbappe: How do you do it?#Neymar: Keep rolling till you get noticed#URUFRA pic.twitter.com/9FDB05rdsH— Giovanny Leon (@GiovannyLeon) July 6, 2018
Why Are You Behaving Like Me? #URUFRA #FRAURU #WorldCup #Neymar #Mbappe #BRABEL pic.twitter.com/1Ct5Bfe61B— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadejaaaa) July 6, 2018
#Mbappe acting like #Neymar It's contagious. #FrancevsUruguay— Maheen Usmani (@MaheenUsmani) July 6, 2018
When you start liking a young player for their amazing skills and speed, why they have to become #Neymar and spoil it?— Chittey (@chittey) July 6, 2018
Looking at you #Mbappe…
#FRAURU #WorldCup #Rusia2018 #FifaWorldCup18
Others just mocked the ongoing trend in football.
If I'm ever unlucky enough to be in a fight, I hope it's against a footballer! My God, how easy would it be to win… #Mbappe #Neymar pic.twitter.com/XaWC573kgN— Martin Sullivan (@EnglandsSaviour) July 6, 2018
Whats wrong with these so called future star players? Take the theatrics and drama out from this beautiful game for fuck sake. #Mbappe #Neymar 😏— वाग्लेजी (@Wagleyy) July 6, 2018
