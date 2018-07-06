Register
World Cup 2018 Russia
France's Kylian Mbappe, left, comforts Argentina's Lionel Messi after France's 4:3 victory in the World Cup Round of 16 soccer match between France and Argentina, at the Kazan Arena, in Kazan, Russia, June 30, 2018

Mbappe or Neymar? France-Uruguay Game Divides Twitter Over Who Deserves Oscar

© Sputnik / Maxim Bogodvid
France has emerged victorious in its match against Uruguay, making it to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

It seems that the Brazilian team's Neymar has just gained a serious competitor in a mock race towards a "football Oscar" for epic falls on the pitch after just being touched by a player on the opposing team. Twitterians are now mulling the possibility that France's Mbappe could become the winner in this contest, as he fell during the France — Uruguay match basically the same way as the Brazilian star does regularly.

In the 69th minute, Kylian Mbappe fell after Cristian Rodriguez touched his hand, remaining on the ground for some time as the Uruguayan team tried to convince the referee that it was a dive. The referee was quick to give his verdict, issuing a yellow card to both players involved, Twitter users remain undecided whether Mbappe acted better than Neymar.

Many twitterians suggested that Mbappe had learned a tad bit too much from his PSG colleague Neymar.

Others just mocked the ongoing trend in football.

Related:

They See Me Rollin': WATCH Kids Practice Neymar-Style Spinning in a Viral Clip
WATCH Neymar Teach His Son to Kick 'Like a Pro' During Training Session
Graffiti of Brazil Star Neymar Painted in Kazan Ahead of Belgium Quarter-Final
Netizens Ridicule Neymar for Spending a Total of 14 Mins on Ground at World Cup
WATCH French Football Legend Cantona Mock Neymar Over His World Cup Play-Acting
Twitter Mocks Neymar's 'Sad Theatrics on the Ground' During Brazil-Mexico Match
2018 FIFA World Cup, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Russia
