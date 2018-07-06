Mbappe or Neymar? France-Uruguay Game Divides Twitter Over Who Deserves Oscar

France has emerged victorious in its match against Uruguay, making it to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

It seems that the Brazilian team's Neymar has just gained a serious competitor in a mock race towards a "football Oscar" for epic falls on the pitch after just being touched by a player on the opposing team. Twitterians are now mulling the possibility that France's Mbappe could become the winner in this contest, as he fell during the France — Uruguay match basically the same way as the Brazilian star does regularly.

In the 69th minute, Kylian Mbappe fell after Cristian Rodriguez touched his hand, remaining on the ground for some time as the Uruguayan team tried to convince the referee that it was a dive. The referee was quick to give his verdict, issuing a yellow card to both players involved, Twitter users remain undecided whether Mbappe acted better than Neymar.

LMAO #Mbappe a late contender for an award that #Neymar was sure to grab #URU #FRA — Andrew Thompson (@AFCBvB1410) July 6, 2018

Many twitterians suggested that Mbappe had learned a tad bit too much from his PSG colleague Neymar.

When you start liking a young player for their amazing skills and speed, why they have to become #Neymar and spoil it?



Looking at you #Mbappe…



#FRAURU #WorldCup #Rusia2018 #FifaWorldCup18 — Chittey (@chittey) July 6, 2018

Others just mocked the ongoing trend in football.

If I'm ever unlucky enough to be in a fight, I hope it's against a footballer! My God, how easy would it be to win… #Mbappe #Neymar pic.twitter.com/XaWC573kgN — Martin Sullivan (@EnglandsSaviour) July 6, 2018