18:38 GMT +306 July 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Josefin Lustig

Meet Gorgeous Swedish WAGs as Team Readies for England World Cup Clash (PHOTOS)

© Photo: josefinlustig/instagram
As Swedish footballers are readying for the historic World Cup quarter-finals with England on July 7, the players’ wives and girlfriends are posting cheery snaps to support their loved ones.

Sweden recently beat Switzerland 1-0, having reached their first World Cup quarter-finals since 1994, and the Scandinavian beauties have been supporting their husbands and boyfriends all the way. Here are some of the stunning Swedish WAGs:

Camilla Sjodahl-Essen

Camilla Sjodahl-Essen, who’s been dating midfielder Albin Ekdal for over 10 years and is now expecting their first child, is one of the WAGs to have traveled to Russia for the championship.

Camilla’s been supportive of Ekdal, posting pictures of her wearing Team Sweden’s jersey before switching the game.

Nu är man peppad!!! 🇩🇪🇸🇪 LETS GO

Публикация от CAMILLA SJÖDAHL-ESSÉN (@camillasjodahlessen) 23 Июн 2018 в 10:47 PDT

After Sweden’s second match against Germany, she wrote she had “goosebumps and teary eyes” while watching her man play.

Då packar vi igen då! KVARTSFINAL i Samara väntar🍾🍾💙💛🇸🇪

Публикация от CAMILLA SJÖDAHL-ESSÉN (@camillasjodahlessen) 6 Июл 2018 в 1:01 PDT

WOOOOOW MOT GULDET🏆

Публикация от CAMILLA SJÖDAHL-ESSÉN (@camillasjodahlessen) 3 Июл 2018 в 11:47 PDT

Mia Lindgren

The girlfriend of goalkeeper Robin Olsen, Mia Lindgren, prefers to keep a low profile, but has been quite active on her Instagram.

Mia wrote that while she couldn’t be there next to him, she was very “proud” of her man, and uploaded a series of snaps with her kids ahead of the games, sending love and support from Sweden.

🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪 #viärsverige #hejasverige

Публикация от Mia Lindgren (@mialindgren6) 3 Июл 2018 в 6:55 PDT

Sofie Granqvist

The wife of Sweden’s captain Andreas Granqvist, Sofie, is now waiting at home for her husband, who she calls her “king”, as she has just given birth to their second child.

She’s been sharing tons of pics of her life “as a mom & a wife of a footballer.”

They see me rollin’ 🚘

Публикация от Sofie Granqvist (@sofiegranqvist) 5 Янв 2018 в 6:46 PST

Alltså vad säger man. Är SÅ stolt! ⭐️💛🇸🇪

Публикация от Sofie Granqvist (@sofiegranqvist) 27 Июн 2018 в 10:58 PDT

Josefin Lustig

Swedish social media “influencer” Josefin Lustig traveled to Russia to support her husband center back Mikael Lustig, and has even been filming a vlog about the World Cup.

A new vlog is up from this trip to Russia! Go check it out on the blog 💙💛🇸🇪

Публикация от Josefin Lustig (@josefinlustig) 4 Июл 2018 в 11:33 PDT

Judging by her Instagram, she’s been pretty excited to visit the tournament’s host country and has enthusiastically been cheering on her man, wearing T-shirt in team colors.

I’m so excited to go back to Russia on Tuesday! No kids this time 🥂🇸🇪

Публикация от Josefin Lustig (@josefinlustig) 1 Июл 2018 в 11:20 PDT

🤪🙈😭🤣🇸🇪💙💛

Публикация от Josefin Lustig (@josefinlustig) 3 Июл 2018 в 10:23 PDT

The two married last year and have two daughters together.

🇸🇪💙💛 @mikaellustig

Публикация от Josefin Lustig (@josefinlustig) 3 Июл 2018 в 10:57 PDT

Nu slår vi Mexico!! 🇸🇪💙💛

Публикация от Josefin Lustig (@josefinlustig) 26 Июн 2018 в 9:27 PDT

Maja Nilsson

The 24-year-old Maja Nilsson, who works in marketing, married defender Victor Lindelöf last month after the couple got engaged in the Maldives. She shared the pictures of the ceremony on Instagram, where she’s followed by over 116,000 people.

Right after we officially became husband and wife!!!! ❤️

Публикация от Maja Nilsson Lindelöf (@majaenilsson) 1 Июл 2018 в 6:45 PDT

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Публикация от Maja Nilsson Lindelöf (@majaenilsson) 1 Июл 2018 в 6:48 PDT

The beautiful blonde has accompanied her man to Russia and has been watching the games from the stadiums – it seems that she’s enjoying her time at the World Cup.

MY ONE AND ONLY ❤️ vi ses i KVARTEN älskling

Публикация от Maja Nilsson Lindelöf (@majaenilsson) 3 Июл 2018 в 9:28 PDT

Min kille har nummer 3 i landslaget — om någon har missat det.

Публикация от Maja Nilsson Lindelöf (@majaenilsson) 3 Июл 2018 в 5:16 PDT

Nilsson didn’t travel alone: she’s been with a fellow WAG, Sanna Dahlstrom, striker John Guidetti’s fiancée.

After three hours we finally made it to CAMP SWEDEN 🇸🇪

Публикация от Maja Nilsson Lindelöf (@majaenilsson) 3 Июл 2018 в 3:53 PDT

Någon är glad för sin öl iaf @majaenilsson

Публикация от Sanna Dahlström (@sannadahlstrom_) 3 Июл 2018 в 4:38 PDT

Guidetti and Dahlstrom have two kids together, and are planning to marry soon:

Glad midsommar från oss 🇸🇪🌺

Публикация от Sanna Dahlström (@sannadahlstrom_) 22 Июн 2018 в 11:45 PDT

VM väntar dig, kör hårt älskling. ❤️🇸🇪

Публикация от Sanna Dahlström (@sannadahlstrom_) 12 Июн 2018 в 12:31 PDT

Josefine Ringblom

Swedish forward Marcus Berg’s wife Josefine Ringblom, who can boast of 22.5k followers on Instagram, is also among the WAGs, who have arrived in Russia to support their soulmates.

SVERIGE 💙💛

Публикация от Josefine Ringblom Berg (@josieswall) 3 Июл 2018 в 9:02 PDT

The couple is raising three kids together, Jolie, Leonel and Mateo:

LET'S GO SWEDEN💙💛

Публикация от Josefine Ringblom Berg (@josieswall) 27 Июн 2018 в 6:37 PDT

Kärlek 💙💛 #viärsverige

Публикация от Josefine Ringblom Berg (@josieswall) 27 Июн 2018 в 8:04 PDT

Sweden is set to take on England on July 7 in the city of Samara.

WAG, kids, wife, girlfriend, beauty, game, child, support, family, children, match, football, 2018 FIFA World Cup, World Cup 2018, Sweden, Switzerland, Russia, England
