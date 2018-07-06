Register
England vs Colombia World Cup match

'Justice for Colombia': Mass Support for Petition Urging England Game Do-Over

© Sputnik / Anton Denisov
World Cup 2018 Russia News
A petition to demanding a replay of the England-Colombia football match has gathered over 280,000 signatures.

A Colombian law student, Juan Diego García, believes his team lost due to major injustices during the Round of 16 match against England.

One of them was the wrongfully awarded penalty to England based on a "non-existent" foul, according to Garcia. Another one was the referee's decision not to uphold Carlos Bacca's "legitimate" goal.

The petition has now gathered over 280,000 signatures, with Garcia demanding FIFA look into the wrongdoing.

Following the game, Colombia captain Radamel Falcao also criticized American referee Mark Geiger for a "certain bias" towards England.

READ MORE: 'Monumental Theft': American Soccer Ref Blasted After Colombia Loses to England

Soccer Football - World Cup - Round of 16 - Colombia vs England - Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 3, 2018 Colombia's Radamel Falcao is shown a yellow card by referee Mark Geiger
© REUTERS / Christian Hartmann
Soccer Football - World Cup - Round of 16 - Colombia vs England - Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 3, 2018 Colombia's Radamel Falcao is shown a yellow card by referee Mark Geiger

Reactions to the petition varied on social media, with some showing support for the Colombian plea and many stressing the match result was fair.  

Referee Mark Geiger found himself in the middle of a World Cup controversy yet again, after he was accused by Moroccan player Nordin Amrabat of asking Cristiano Ronaldo for his shirt as a souvenir. Geiger refereed the Portugal vs Morocco game on June 20. FIFA condemned the allegations and said Geiger "strongly refutes" the claims. 

READ MORE: World Cup Referees: Their Names, VAR Training and On-Field Drama 

The England vs Colombia match ended 4-3 following a dramatic penalty shooutout won by the English squad. The defeat sent the Colombian team packing, while England moved on to the quarter-finals. 

Soccer Football - World Cup - Round of 16 - Colombia vs England - Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 3, 2018 England's Jordan Pickford saves Colombia's Carlos Bacca penalty during the shootout
© REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov
Soccer Football - World Cup - Round of 16 - Colombia vs England - Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 3, 2018 England's Jordan Pickford saves Colombia's Carlos Bacca penalty during the shootout

