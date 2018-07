Brazil has knocked out their Mexican rivals and made it to the quarterfinals, but not without the contribution of their famous forward, who was recently seen passing on his knowledge to his son.

Brazilian forward Neymar was caught on camera teaching his son, Davi Lucca, how to make a header and pass the ball, with the latter showing admirable skill and a determination to give it his best.

Neymar was named the man of the match after the Brazil team defeated Mexico 2-0 in Samara on July 2 in the World Cup's round of 16, securing its advancement to the quarterfinals.