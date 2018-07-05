Swedish Football Icon Blasts Team England as 'Spoiled Children' With 'Hubris'

Former Swedish midfielder Hakan Mild, who secured a bronze medal at the 1994 World Cup in the United States, has claimed that England will underestimate Sweden as their quarter-final opponents.

In an interview with Sveriges Radio, Hakan Mild bashed England players as “spoiled children” ahead of the quarter-final clash on July 7.

“It couldn’t be a better draw, they think they are so good, they are not. They are spoiled children who earn a lot of money. The English are easy to score against. You don’t get scared when you see this team. It suits Sweden well. They don’t have the desperation needed,” he told Swedish radio.

The Swedish football legend further praised the national squad for its team spirit and at the same time slammed England for its arrogance.

“I’m really impressed [with Sweden], how they have come up with this and how the team works together. […] England have just played a long, tough game with extra time and I also think they have a little bit of hubris. They think they are going to win and they will get an unpleasant surprise on Saturday,” he said.

After beating Colombia in a World Cup penalty shoot-out, England’s head coach Gareth Southgate admitted that they had “underestimated” Sweden for many years.

“Sweden is another team we have a poor record against. We have underestimated them for years, they’re brilliant at what they do, know exactly how they play. It’s going to be a real tough test,” Southgate said.

Sweden is set to face England in the quarter-finals of the World Cup on July 7 in the city of Samara.