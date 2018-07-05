Japanese Football Association Not to Renew Contract With Head Coach Nishino

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - On July 2, Japan was eliminated from this summer's FIFA World Cup after losing 3-2 to Belgium in the round of 16 despite having a 2-0 lead in the match.

Japan head coach Akira Nishino is set to leave the national team at the end of July after his contract expires, President of the Japanese Football Association Kozo Tashima said on Thursday.

"We [the JFA] will not persuade Nishino to stay on the job, as his time as the manager for the Japan national team ends," Tashima was quoted as saying by the Kyodo news agency.

Nishino said that his duty was to lead Japan during the World Cup and he had no intention of staying with the team after the tournament.

"I've coached the team with the thought that I will only do this until the end of the World Cup. I think I've fulfilled my duties," Nishino was quoted as saying by the agency.

The 63-year-old took charge of the national team in early April replacing Vahid Halilhodzic and led Japan to their first FIFA World Cup knockout stage since 2010.

Earlier, the media reported that former Germany head coach Jurgen Klinsmann might replace Nishino.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.