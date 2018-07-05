Register
13:32 GMT +305 July 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Soccer Football - World Cup - Japan Media Scrum - FC Rubin Kazan training base, Kazan, Russia - July 3, 2018 Japan's coach Akira Nishino arrives for media scrum

Japanese Football Association Not to Renew Contract With Head Coach Nishino

© REUTERS / Alexey Nasyrov
World Cup 2018 Russia News
Get short URL
1 0 0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - On July 2, Japan was eliminated from this summer's FIFA World Cup after losing 3-2 to Belgium in the round of 16 despite having a 2-0 lead in the match.

Japan head coach Akira Nishino is set to leave the national team at the end of July after his contract expires, President of the Japanese Football Association Kozo Tashima said on Thursday.

"We [the JFA] will not persuade Nishino to stay on the job, as his time as the manager for the Japan national team ends," Tashima was quoted as saying by the Kyodo news agency.

Nishino said that his duty was to lead Japan during the World Cup and he had no intention of staying with the team after the tournament.

"I've coached the team with the thought that I will only do this until the end of the World Cup. I think I've fulfilled my duties," Nishino was quoted as saying by the agency.

READ MORE: Belgium Beats Japan 3-2 in Hard Fought FIFA World Cup Playoff Match

Belgium's fans cheer waiting for the start of the World Cup Group G soccer match between Belgium and Tunisia outside the Spartak, in Moscow, Russia, June 23, 2018
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
Belgium Head Coach Martinez Expects 'Tough' Match Against Japan
The 63-year-old took charge of the national team in early April replacing Vahid Halilhodzic and led Japan to their first FIFA World Cup knockout stage since 2010.

Earlier, the media reported that former Germany head coach Jurgen Klinsmann might replace Nishino.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.

Related:

Ex-FC CSKA Moscow Midfielder Keisuke Honda Retires From Japan National Team
Japan Beats Colombia 2-1 in Teams' 1st Match at 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia
Poland Wins Over Japan 1-0 at World Cup Match in Volgograd
Tags:
head coach, dismissal, contract, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Japan
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse