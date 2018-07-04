WATCH French Football Legend Cantona Mock Neymar Over His World Cup Play-Acting

Brazil football star Neymar caused outrage on social media after he rolled on the pitch after encountering a rival during his team's 2-0 win over Mexico at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Eurosport has published a video of French football icon Eric Cantona mocking Brazil star Neymar's theatrical performance during the match.

In the video, Cantona puts a yellow suitcase onto a table and calls it Neymar, describing the footballer as "a great player and a great actor."

"If you are hit in the right shoulder, you can't be crying in pain holding your left cheek," said Cantona.

Twitter netizens were quick to react to the footage, with some of them making sarcastic remarks on Neymar.

That's exactly what he does. Why does he grab the wrong place when he's hurt on the opposite area. I love when he's hurt, rolling, on the leg he's going to kick with--then 10 seconds later he's delivering the penalty kick or running on the field. pic.twitter.com/Nmx4LfluJJ — Medusa Negrita 🇭🇹 (@ziconut) 3 июля 2018 г.

“I called it, Neymar” 😆😂



Cantona, going IN for him… AGAIN!pic.twitter.com/zNZ0G5AKbI — The Editor (@FPLEditor) 1 июля 2018 г.

He needs protections like this😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/r7Xiz9mVp5 — Mario tolotelli (@MTolotelli) 2 июля 2018 г.

That analysis of Cantona about Neymar’s theatrics got me 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Keep It KANE (@Official_nuti) 4 июля 2018 г.

Cantona really just took the mick out of Neymar 😂😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/FhsJZrDjag — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇵🇹 (@IconicCristiano) 1 июля 2018 г.

I grew up in a era of Vinnie Jones and Neil Ruddock and Eric Cantona drop kicking bods and the older and bolder grew up with even more legends of the game now the modern generation have crap like Neymar and this wanky VAR bollocks #worldcup #Fifa — Samuel Wells (@samuelwells0608) 3 июля 2018 г.

Well…Cantona..was right…honestly Neymar can't be rolling around like that…lmao — All For United🔴 (@allforunited) 2 июля 2018 г.

Earlier this week, Brazil made it to the World Cup's quarterfinals by eliminating Mexico 2-0 in a match that saw Neymar rolling around on the pitch after a Mexican footballer stood on the Brazilian's ankle. Neymar has repeatedly been criticized on social media over his theatrics.