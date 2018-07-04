If May Couldn't Stand Heat of England Penalties, How Will She Handle Brexit?

Turns out watching the penalties shootout by the England team during their game against Colombia was too nerve-wracking for the UK Prime Minister. Commentators online expressed hope Theresa May would show more stamina when it comes to Brexit decisions later this week.

"She actually said earlier she struggles to watch penalties because it's a nerve-wracking time," May's spokesman has told reporters.

Mrs. May will host a meeting with her senior officials on Friday, July 6, where the government is expected to finalize the white paper on Britain's Brexit strategy.

With important decisions over the nation's future coming up, Twitter users have expressed doubt about Mrs. May's ability to handle the stress, given she reportedly couldn't bare to watch England's penalty shootouts.

Same way she handles most things then? — Rich Moore (@RichMoore20) July 4, 2018​

And she's in charge of steering the country through the biggest change and upheaval in my lifetime?!?!? As if she was ever watching it….the woman didn't know how to describe a night in with friends for God's sake so No.10 should stop trying to popularise her — Lisa Doherty (@limidoh38) July 4, 2018​

If you can't stand the heat run away. She's just bloody useless. — Frank Words (@FrankWords_) July 4, 2018​

Good thing there are no looming knife edge decisions later this week. Hope behind the sofa is cosy. — Cllr Brant (@PaulDBrant) July 4, 2018​

On the radio: "Theresa May has revealed she didn't watch England's penalty shoot out because 'it was too tense'…"



But she's cool with her finger on the nuclear button? 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/cWdNEapdQ2 — UK Cop Humour (@UKCopHumour) July 4, 2018​

Downing Street sources says Theresa May didn't watch the penalty shootout because it was too "nerve-wracking". If we ever have a war she'll be on crack in 5 minutes. — David Anthony (@davetopgear) July 4, 2018​

Theresa May says she didn't watch England's penalty shoot-out because it was 'too nerve-wracking', but she was 'very pleased with the result'. pic.twitter.com/39PleHCQwg — Paddy Power (@paddypower) July 4, 2018​

Oh is she trying to pretend she's one of the normal people again? That worked so well last time pic.twitter.com/m3GPpV7zF1 — Gemma (@Gemma_louise84) July 4, 2018​

The captain of the England team Harry Kane scored a penalty in the 57th minute before Colombia equalized in the last minutes of the match, sending it to extra time and penalties. England fans held their breath during the decisive and winning shoot by Eric Dier, bursting into mass celebrations across the country.

England will face Sweden next in the quarter finals match on Saturday, July 7.