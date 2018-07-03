Register
20:32 GMT +303 July 2018
LIVE:
World Cup 2018 Russia
Paul Dubberley in the Red Square

Two World Wars and Nine World Cups – Paul Dubberley, WC Veteran

© Sputnik / Maud Start
World Cup 2018 Russia News
Get short URL
0 0 0

The World Cup is all about football for some, but World Cup veteran Paul Dubberley is enticed by the spirit of it all. Mr. Dubberley, from Great Barr in Birmingham, has been getting in the spirit of it since 1986 and has so far attended nine World Cups.

Maud Start — If you were to see Paul Dubberley walking along the street, you might not suspect the extent of his fandom. He is the epitome of what one might call a "laidback character." Drinking tea from a teapot in an alfresco cafe near the Kremlin, Mr. Dubberley ignores the Colombian fans getting cocky with their chants at the bar. For him, if England doesn't make it through to the quarterfinals, then he'll be "gutted" but, in his own words: "England always seems to get knocked out at some point!"

Paul Dubberley in South Africa
© Photo : Paul Dubberley
Paul Dubberley in South Africa

Having traveled to nine World Cup tournaments since 1986, Paul knows what to expect. He just smiles and waits patiently, as a slew of fans queue to take photos with his friend, looking very patriotic in St. Georges flag. He knows the media is attracted to his tales from the previous World Cup tournaments, and he knows, in the end, that whatever happens, happens whether on the pitch, or in the festivities that follow the matches. For Mr. Dubberley, a trip to the World Cup is a chance to soak up the spirit of what is truly a global festival.

Paul Dubberley in Mexico, 1986
© Photo : Paul Dubberley
Paul Dubberley in Mexico, 1986

Mr. Dubberley manages to take something from each World Cup experience. Even when asked to choose his favorite, he struggles:

"Well, I liked Mexico because it was the first World Cup final I went to. I liked South Africa, because I went to the final with my son. I've really liked Russia, because it has been better than all my expectations. I'm just enjoying the fans from all over the world, and the spirit of it all! That doesn't change, no matter who is hosting the Cup."

It's true that most England fans here in Russia have had to conquer a certain amount of negative expectations. But that didn't sway Paul from coming to see England play.

"I wouldn't let the press put me off from going somewhere. But of course, all your friends and your family are all saying: 'Oh don't go, it's going to be too dangerous!' It's been the complete opposite of that. It's been the most welcoming of places really."

It seems that that has been the overriding sentiment for most of the fans that have traveled to Russia, but do the fans back home feel the same way now?

"I think so, if you look on all social media, whether it be Facebook or Twitter, the calmness of the tournament has really come across. I think that those at home are getting the message from the people that are here."

Paul Dubberley traveled to Russia on an airplane, like the majority of the revelers here. Traveling to the Japan tournament was a different story. Paul had arrived at the World Cup via land. Traveling on buses, trains and eventually, a boat to get to the island. But will Paul manage to tally up ten tournaments by traveling to Qatar in four years' time?

"I always say I'm not going to the next one. I said I'm not coming to this Russia, and I'm here. So, although I say I won't go, actually I know that I am going to be in Qatar. 100% I will be there. I know it won't be the best place to host it, especially in the winter, but yes, I will be there."

Out of all the experiences that the World Cup offers, it's not the football, the beer or the singing that gets Mr. Dubberley going. What really puts the festivities in motion is the spirit of the tournament.

"It's like a festival. Across the city, across the country, and across the world really. But the best part, is not the end, and it's not the final. It's the beginning. At the end there are only two teams and only a few fans left. The best time is the beginning, in all the group stages. The sheer amount of people just mingling around. You'll get Colombians mixing with Englishmen, and so on. All of that. That's what it is really. The spirit of the World Cup."

Tags:
football fan, football, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Russia
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse